On Thursday, March 5, Senator Mike Reese officially opened his Beauregard Parish office in DeRidder. During his campaign, his goal was to have an office within Beauregard Parish. His office is located at 403 West 1St St. The DeRidder office is open on Wednesdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 pm.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to represent the citizens of Senate District 30 in our state legislature,” said Sen. Reese while taking his oath into office in January. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to make sure that we deliver services to our citizens in the most efficient manner possible, while at the same time making our state more competitive as we pursue new economic opportunity.”

Senator Reese places a high priority on improving the state’s education system. He also plans to focus on government regulations and creating a more competitive tax structure. He has served as the Chairman of Fort Polk Progress since its founding in 2006. He is a graduate of Leesville High School and a native of Vernon Parish. He and his wife, Morgan, reside in Leesville with their two children.