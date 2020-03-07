A major announcement was made on Wednesday regarding Fort Polk. U.S. Representative Mike Johnson revealed that nearly $27 million is coming to Fort Polk. The U.S. Army is investing $26,755,960 into Fort Polk for barracks renovations and critical infrastructure replacements.

“This is a huge win for our soldiers at Fort Polk,” said Johnson. “They deserve top-of-the-line facilities for their sacrifices and service to this country, and I am grateful the Army decided to prioritize their infrastructure needs as such.”

Johnson has been a constant advocate for Fort Polk and the dedicated men and women who serve in the U.S. military. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on April 12, 2019. During his testimony, Johnson requested funding for infrastructure at Fort Polk.

“I'm grateful to be able to announce that nearly $27 million is coming back to Louisiana for new barracks and critical infrastructure at Fort Polk,” Johnson said. “Our soldiers sacrifice so much to keep us safe and defend our freedom. We owe it to them to provide the best facilities available. We've been advocating for improvements at our bases consistently, and it's encouraging to see this progress being made.”

To watch Johnson’s testimony in full, log on to www.mikejohnson.house.gov. Congressman Mike Johnson is the U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District.