MERRYVILLE – Merryville had to hold off a big comeback and overcome an injury to its top scorer, but the Lady Panthers are headed back to state.

Led by 18 points from guard Maddie Mahfouz, Merryville picked up a 49-42 win over Haynesville Thursday night at home in the LHSAA Class 1A State Quarterfinals.

“A lot of people thought that since we are so young that we couldn’t make it to the semifinals again,” Mahfouz said. “For us to accomplish that for Merryville, the town and for ourselves as a bunch of juniors is amazing and emotional. It’s just crazy.”

The Lady Panthers were a staple at state during the tenure of Andrea Cornoyer – one of the best scorers in the history of Louisiana –, but they have had to retool and refocus the program after her graduation.

“They’ve worked so hard to get there,” Merryville head coach Stormy Fortenberry said. “They set goals for themselves and I don’t think, at the beginning of the year, people would have picked us to be in the position that we are. The girls took that and used that as fuel. They’ve worked so hard, going back to May. They played summer ball, and I made them run cross country. They hated it, but it was all for a reason.”

With 4:23 remaining in the game, Haynesville pulled within five, and Mahfouz went down with cramps in both of her legs. The junior guard checked in a couple of minutes later but was still not at 100 percent.

“Looking at the score and it being tied, I knew I had to go out there and help my team because I didn’t want to let them down,” Mahfouz said. “When I had the last cramp in both legs, I told myself that I have to get up and finish. I didn’t want to have to put it on anyone else. I asked Jesus to help me, too.”

A layup by Haynesville guard Marissa Tell tied it up at 41, but Mahfouz, sore legs and all, stepped up and drilled a pair of free throws to give the Lady Panthers a 43-41 lead.

With a 1:37 left on the clocked Tell split a pair of free throws but that would be the last points Haynesville would score, and Mahfouz went 6-for-6 from the line in the last 39 seconds to seal the win.

“If she didn’t get out there, we were done,” Fortenberry said. “She fought through it and I’m so incredibly proud of that kid. You can tell throughout the game that it was bugging her.”

The Lady Panthers came out the gates hot, going up 17-5 after the first quarter and led 25-12 at halftime.

“We were ready for the game,” Fortenberry said. “We hit some shots, but sometimes, we’re hit or miss.

“We told them that we can’t let Haynesville get second shots. We have to crash the boards and send someone back to keep them out of transition.”

In the third quarter, Haynesville cut into the lead to make it a 10-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tors started the fourth a 5-0 run to cut it to 36-31. A jumper by Mekyah Hooper and a 3 from Hannah Burr stretched the lead to 10 again, before Haynesville went on a 10-0 run to tie it up at 41.

“I told them to calm down and play basketball the way we’ve been playing,” Fortenberry said. “I told them not to overreact to any of that.”

Ariana Victor added 13 points for Merryville in the win.

The No. 4 Lady Panthers will take on No. 1 North Central in the State Semifinals next week.

“We plan on winning state,” Hooper said. “We want to prove everybody wrong that said we couldn’t do it.”