East Beauregard High School’s FCCLA has coordinated service projects including collecting backpacks and other items needed for the local women's shelter.

Backpacks and other items were donated to the June Jenkins Women's Shelter in DeRidder, LA.

EBHS FCCLA members are currently collecting eyeglasses for the Lions Club "Recycle for Sight" project.

Glasses of all sizes, styles, prescription and non-prescription glasses are being collected, as well as any glasses cases. These will be refurbished by the Lions Club and distributed to those in need of eyeglasses.

EBHS FCCLA thanks everyone who has contributed backpacks, eyeglasses, cases, and their time to make these two projects successful for the Beauregard Parish community.