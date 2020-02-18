On February 15, 2020, at approximately 11:12 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 109 about 2 ½ miles south of Starks, LA. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Brandon Elvin Perkins of Starks, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Dodge Durango SUV, driven by Perkins was traveling south on LA Hwy 109 prior to the crash. For reasons still under investigation, the SUV ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned several times before striking a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Perkins sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths in 2020.