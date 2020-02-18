South Beauregard had standout performances at the state tournament over the weekend.

The Knights had five place in the top six at the LHSAA State Wrestling Meet in Bossier City, en route to an eighth-place finish in Division III.

Senior Chase Spooner led the way, finishing first at 195 pounds, picking up three pins in the process. Spooner finishes the season 31-1.

Henry Oliver lost in the finals at 106 pounds but picked up a second-place for South Beauregard.

Trey Jefferies finished in fourth place at 285 pounds, and Lance Laurentz placed fifth at 126 pounds.

Hunter Dula finished in sixth place at 152 pounds for the Knights. As a team, South Beauregard has 12 wrestlers compete at state.

Basile placed first in Division III with 245 points and had five gold medalists.