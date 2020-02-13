The Beauregard Tax Assessor's Office has launched its new website featuring new and improved features for citizens.

The website revamp was completed by outside contractor Bizzuka Web Design and Digital Marketing out of Lafayette, LA.

Rhonda Farris, Chief Deputy Assessor, spearheaded the project.

From the website you can print out a property assessment, view property lines with mapping, calculate estimated property taxes, pay taxes via the Sheriff's Office Website, download Homestead Act exemptions, print blank LAT forms, view updated tax rates, view notices and resources as well as directly contact the office.

The website debuts a new feature, a property tax calculator.

This feature allows realtors, homeowners and homebuyers alike to input information on the home and get an estimated property tax number.

“We had a realtor request the tax calculator feature, and we added that as well as updated the system,” says Faris.

The website also has an updated mapping feature.

Mapping allows users to view property by address, subdivision and street and see the property lines. It does not show survey lines.

Mapping shows satellite images taken in 2018/2019 from an airplane to provide overhead images of property addresses. Some addresses even have a street view option available.

“What I like about the website is that it opens our office 24-7. It helps realtors and people who are looking for information after our office has closed. Being available to access our website and services 24-7 online helps people who need these services.” says Brent Rutherford, Tax Assessor for Beauregard Parish.

Rutherford added that this year is the 2020 re-assessment mandated by the State of Louisiana Tax Commission.

The Homestead exemption law gives property owners a tax break on their property taxes.

Exemptions include 65+ with an income of $77030.36 or less, permanent 100% disabled homeowners, disabled veterans with 100% unemployment, and veterans with 50% or more disability. These forms must be turned in to the office.

“If you qualify for an exemption/freeze come into the office by August 1, 2020. We will put your tax rate in at a 2019 value before the 2020 increased value,” Rutherford said.

For more information on the website or any services contact the Tax Assessor Office at 337-463-8945.

The website can be viewed at www.bpassessor.com.