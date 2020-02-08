Fort Polk and MWR has announced that multi-platinum country music artist Toby Keith will be headlining Freedom Fest 2020.

The concert will take place at HQ field on July 18 and is one of Fort Polk’s signature events that the surrounding community looks forward to every year. It is a day filled with music, food, fireworks and family-friendly fun.

The event is known for landing big name talents as headline performers. Past events have seen artists such as Lady Antebellum, Three Doors Down, and Blake Shelton take the stage at HQ field.

Toby Keith is no stranger to patriotic events having played numerous times for the troops both domestic and overseas. Keith’s lifelong support of the military stems from the example set by his late father who was a military veteran and the inspiration behind many of Keith’s songs.

In 2017, Keith performed at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. prior to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Keith is known for his many patriotic hits over the years including "American Soldier", "Made in America", and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue."

Including his patriotic hits Keith has had 20 No. 1 hit singles including memorable songs such as “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”, “Beer For My Horses”, and “How Do You Like Me Now.” He has also won several awards over the years including four American Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, and seven Academy of Country Music awards

More information on Freedom Fest 2020 will be released as the event draws closer.





