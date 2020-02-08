Harlee Cooley, a seventh-grade student at Merryville High School, was recently honored during the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Louisiana, Mid-Winter Conference held in Alexandria.

Harlee was recognized as the First Place State Winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay contest for students in grades 6-8. Her essay now moves on to the National Competition.

Inspiring patriotism in our nation’s youth has long been a top priority for the VFW. Each year more than 111,000 students enter this contest nationwide.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences, by writing a 300- to 400- word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. The essay topic chosen this year is “What Makes America Great.”

Harlee struck an emotional cord as she read her winning essay to the large audience of Veteran heroes who responded with an extended standing ovation.

This is Harlee’s second consecutive year to win first place in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest at the local level—VFW Cole-Miers Post 3619 and Auxiliary. Her English teacher at MHS is Ms. Kara Wynn, and the principal is Ms. Shawn Baggett.

Harlee presently serves as President of the MHS Junior Beta Club. Academically, she has earned a 4.0 grade point average each year, grades one through six.

Her hobby is dancing; she takes five lessons a week at Dance Stop and is a member of the Bayou Babes competitive team. She is also a member of the MHS Jazz Cats dance team.

Harlee loves to read and paint. She enjoys outdoor activities and doing things with family and friends. Her parents are Selena and Cary Cooley of Merryville.