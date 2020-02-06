Two Gator wide receivers signed with colleges. Javin Augillard signed with Nicholls, while Austin Bascom signed with Southern Utah.

After a busy National Signing Day in Ascension Parish, the day was concluded with a signing for two football standouts at St. Amant High.

"These two have worked extremely hard to meet this goal throughout the course of their careers here at St. Amant High School," St. Amant head coach David Oliver said. "Being in a situation like this, what oftentimes gets overlooked are the sacrifices it takes. You have to be one of the top players in your school, your region, your area and your state to even be considered for this.

"There is also the academic component. They're called student athletes for a reason. To accept this scholarship, they also have to pay the price in the classroom by being a motivated, high-achieving student. These are two of the best St. Amant has to offer. I'm extremely proud to be their coach and athletic director."

As a team, the Gators saw their share of struggles this season. They finished 5-5 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but the performances they got from their receiver duo of Augillard and Bascom was one of the bright spots.

Augillard is set to join former teammate K.J. Franklin at Nicholls. Franklin signed there last season.

Augillard emerged as one of the Gators' top targets this season at wide receiver. He earned both first-team All-District 5-5A and All-Parish. The versatile Augillard also played a little defensive back for the Gators.

Throughout his years at St. Amant, he has also played basketball.

"Javin faced adversity. He went through some difficult times and got into a situation where almost everything was taken from him," Oliver said. "At that point, you can do one of two things: You can flee, or you can fight for it. And he fought for it, and I could not be more proud of him turning things around, getting his grades right, doing the job in the classroom, getting back on the team and making the impact that he did."

Bascom was a two-year starter for St. Amant. He was an all-district and All-Parish receiver as both a junior and senior. Although, the receiver position isn't where he began his career with the Gators.

"Austin thought in his heart and soul that he was a quarterback, and there's no bigger sacrifice you can make than doing what's best for the team," Oliver said. "We told him that receiver could be a position where he could thrive and help our team, and instead of complaining and pouting like some guys do, he unselfishly put the team first, rose to the occasion and was a consistent performer for us in the classroom and on the field."

Southern Utah University is located in Cedar City, Utah.

After Bascom and Augillard signed, they both thanked their parents, the Gator coaching staff and entire St. Amant community. They also thanked each other for being such great friends and teammates.