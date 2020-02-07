Award-winning leadership program helps small business executives reach next level

Applications are open now through March 31 for CEO Roundtables, a personal and professional growth program for Louisiana small business executives. Louisiana Economic Development offers the program to help executives reach the next level of growth for their businesses. To apply, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables.

Beginning in July, LED will convene CEO Roundtables of 15 to 18 qualified decision-makers from companies with annual revenue of $600,000 to $50 million and staff sizes of five to 99 people. Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Ruston, Schriever and Shreveport have played host to past roundtables. Based upon demand, sites will be determined for new CEO Roundtables launching in July.

At each regional CEO Roundtable, a seasoned facilitator will guide business leaders through problem-solving in marketing, strategic planning, organizational structure, cybersecurity, business continuity and more. Participants meet 10 times a year in an environment that creates positive peer-to-peer learning and networking. Since 2014, CEO Roundtables have helped 277 Louisiana small business executives improve company performance and create 1,313 new jobs.

"CEO Roundtables provide a forum for Louisiana business leaders in complementary industries to share best practices and openly discuss their most challenging issues," LED Secretary Don Pierson said. "Helping CEOs discover new approaches and solutions demonstrates Louisiana's commitment to the success of our small business community. At the same time, LED can discover impediments to small business growth and bring suggested policy improvements to the administration or Legislature. Generating constructive feedback is key to continuous improvement."

CEO Roundtables played a key role in LED earning a 2019 Gold Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship from the International Economic Development Council, with IEDC judging Louisiana's small business programs the best in the economic development profession.

To learn more about CEO Roundtables, contact Darrell L. Johnson Jr. at darrell.johnson2@la.gov or 225-342-4680.

Contributed by Louisiana Economic Development (LED)