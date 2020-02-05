The free exhibit is open daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. through February 27. To visit the exhibit, access The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the Julia Street entrance.

New Orleans and Company announces a special exhibit, "Carrying on the Dream" which features a rare display of the hearse that carried prominent civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s body, at the time of his death more than 50 years ago.

The exhibit brought to New Orleans to honor Black History Month will be on display in Lobby A of the Convention Center near the Julia Street Entrance.

The exhibit is open to the public and free of charge courtesy of New Orleans and Company, The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

The 1966 Cadillac Superior Coach hearse is on loan from Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, who led the efforts to bring the exhibit to New Orleans to remind young people what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. contributed to society.

"It's important that the next generation really understands how the contributions of Dr. King, changed the world," said Graves. "Many of us did not get a chance to hear Dr. King during his lifetime, so I am hoping they will be able to appreciate him and his work through this tribute to honor his life."

The free exhibit is open daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. through February 27. To visit the exhibit, access The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the Julia Street entrance.

"It is an honor to host this historic symbol of civil rights in New Orleans for Black History Month, says Mark Romig of New Orleans and Company. "We encourage everyone to visit this national treasure and we are grateful to partner with Todd Graves to bring this to The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center."

School groups are welcome to attend. For additional information, please contact media@raisingcanes.com.

Contributed by New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center