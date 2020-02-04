Sunday afternoon took a dark turn when it was reported that a man had allegedly shot his own mother. John Cooper, 45, allegedly shot his mother Linda Cooper, 74, in the head on Sunday afternoon at a residence on Buxton Loop in the Bancroft community near Merryville.

News of the incident broke later that night and left the community shocked and saddened. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Cooper and charged him with one count of first-degree murder, and once count of attempted first-degree murder. The incident was allegedly the result of a domestic dispute.

It was also reported that Cooper allegedly tried to shoot his father during the incident as well. His father Clarence Cooper was not harmed during the incident.

If John Cooper is convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bond information has not been released at this time.

The Beauregard Daily News will have more details and information regarding this case as such is made available.