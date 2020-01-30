The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2020-2021 hunting season at a January 9 meeting in Baton Rouge.

The adopted notices affect the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 hunting seasons in Louisiana as well as the Wildlife Management Area (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations as well as 2021 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2020-2021 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations.

The notices range from hunting season dates and regulation changes as proposed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and it provides for a public opinion period.

Some of the proposed changes summarized:

Moving Webster and Bossier parishes from Turkey Area B to Turkey Area A increasing the hunting period for a week. This will result in an increase of seven days of turkey hunting opportunity for these parishes

Moving parts of Iberville and Ascension parishes from Turkey Area B to Turkey Area C. This will cause a decrease of a week of hunting season in these areas.

Allowing crawfishing on Little River WMA.

Removal of mandatory deer check on Sabine WMA.

Reduction of turkey season from 16 days to nine on Big Lake and Boeuf WMAs due to declining populations.

Reduction of turkey season from 16 days to nine and change in the season dates on J.C. Sonny Gilbert WMA due to declining populations.

Removal of turkey youth lottery and making it an open hunt on J.C. Sonny Gilbert WMA

Proposal to close all hunting except waterfowl south of Highway 90 on Pearl River WMA

Closure of commercial and recreational fishing on Richard K. Yancey WMA until 10 a.m. on Grand Lake, Silver Lake, Lower Sunk Lake, Lac A’ Sostien and Moreau Lake during teal season. This is to prevent user conflicts.

Change in when the primitive firearm for deer season occurs on Russell Sage WMA.

To view the full notice of intent and all of the proposed hunting season datesand rules and regulations changes for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/action-items.

These notices are open for public comment.

To make a comment on a notice, comments are accepted between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Mar 2. Comments can also be made at LWFC meetings. Comments may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2349 or by e-mail at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

LDWF will also collect public comment at public hearings to be held Feb. 11-22 throughout the state. The locations and times for those meetings include:

Feb. 11 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. at the LDWF Minden Field Office, 9961 Highway 80, Minden.

Feb. 12 (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. at Ponchatoula High School, 19452 Highway 22, Ponchatoula.

Feb. 13 (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at the West Monroe Civic Center, Ouachita Room, 901 Ridge Ave., West Monroe.

Feb. 18 (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Forestry Center, 2500 Shreveport Highway, Pineville.

Feb. 20 (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at the LDWF Lafayette Field Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.

Feb. 22 (Saturday) at 9 a.m. at the LSU Ag Center, 7101 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles.