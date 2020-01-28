Pregnancy is a stressful time for most mothers. It becomes exponentially more stressful when young mothers have to worry about how they are going to take care of their new baby and be prepared for when it comes.

Organizations like the New Life Crisis Pregnancy Center in Leesville seek to show mothers that they do not have to face these challenges alone.

The center has announced that they are holding their 3rd annual Sanctity of Life Banquet on Feb. 21 at the Family Worship Center in Leesville.

The theme of the banquet this year is “A Person’s a Person.” The event is family-friendly, and the dress code is business casual.

There are limited spots available at the banquet so those planning on attending should reserve their spot by calling 337-718-6203.

The New Life Crisis Pregnancy Center offers goods and services to mothers such as pregnancy testing, Medicaid applications, proof of pregnancy, clothing, diapers, wipes, formula, parenting classes, and GED tutoring just to name a few. Their goal is to not only give mothers what they need, but to also help give them the skills to lift themselves up.

In a previous interview Director of the New Life Crisis Pregnancy Center, Latasha Thomas expressed her desire to help pregnant women become parents.“We want to help everyone that comes here get ready to be parents and to be ready for what God has in store for their life,” Thomas said. “We are all volunteers who want to help these people during a difficult time.”

The center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but they encourage everyone in need to call them anytime as after-hours appointments can be scheduled. The New Life Crisis Pregnancy Center is always looking for new volunteers as well.

For more information about The New Life Crisis Pregnancy Center log on to www.newlifecpc.com, find their page on Facebook, email them at newlifecpc@yahoo.com, or call at 337-239-9863. The New Life Crisis Pregnancy Center is located at 302 West Courthouse St., in Leesville.