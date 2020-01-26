His topic was workforce development and education. In addition, Wanda Aizpurua, Louisiana Federation of Republican Women President, installed the ARW 2020 Officers.

Eddie Rispone was the keynote speaker at the Ascension Republican Women Christmas/Installation Luncheon on December 19 at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

Miss Hannah Gautreau, a student at East Ascension High, sang Christmas Carols at the event. Visit ARW on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AscensionRW or e-mail at ARWrUS@aol.com.

Contributed by Ascension Republican Women