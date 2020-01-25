Letter of intent to apply is due by March 2.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state's leading community improvement organization, is accepting Letters of Intent for its 2020-2021 Healthy Community Grant beginning on Tuesday, January 15, with letters due to KLB by Monday, March 2.

The Healthy Communities Grant provides funding to support local projects and programs that bring about behavioral changes needed to improve, preserve and protect the natural beauty of Louisiana.

Grant funds of $2,500 - $8,000 per project are available to encourage community action in the areas of: litter and waste reduction; recycling; reusing; litter enforcement; and environmental education, as they relate to KLB's mission of promoting personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.

The Healthy Communities Grant, which provided $124,000 for projects throughout Louisiana in 2019, is a reimbursement grant and is open to non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, schools and universities, KAB affiliates, and pre-certified affiliates.

A Letter of Intent is required as the first step in applying for the Healthy Communities Grant. After a first selection round, applicants will be invited to submit a formal application, due on April 1. The funding cycle for the Healthy Communities Grant will run from August 1, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

Since 2004, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded over $3 million in grants to local communities in the areas of litter abatement, waste reduction, recycling, and environmental education.

"We are thrilled to fund local initiatives and support those who are working for a cleaner and more beautiful Louisiana through our grant opportunities," said Susan Russell, executive director of KLB.

For more information please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

Contributed by the Louisiana Press Association