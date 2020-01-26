Prior to these new, custom logos, the school has used a variety of images ranging from hand-drawn images to graphic elements commonly used by others. These professionally designed logos enhance the historic Donaldsonville Tigers brand.

Donaldsonville High School (DHS) announces the creation of new athletic logos for the Tigers. DHS and Ascension Public Schools worked with Torch Creative to design custom, professional logos unique to the school.

"Donaldsonville High School has a rich and proud history. We are thankful for this partnership with Torch Creative that allowed us to develop original creations that will serve as our visual brand. Our students and staff played an integral role in helping with the designs," said DHS Principal Marvin Evans.

Prior to these new, custom logos, the school has used a variety of images ranging from hand-drawn images to graphic elements commonly used by others. These professionally designed logos enhance the historic Donaldsonville Tigers brand.

"The logo embodies the intensity and blue collar work ethic of the entire Donaldsonville Fighting Tiger community," said DHS Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brian Richardson. "A big DHS ROAR goes out to everyone involved. GEAUX TIGERS!"

In order to create a custom logo, DHS and Ascension Public Schools engaged the services of a nationally recognized graphic design firm that specializes in athletic logos. Founded in 2005 by Brad Bishop and Michael Thurman, Torch Creative is a Dallas, TX based design studio with a heavy focus on branding, logo design and development, illustration and typography design. Among their national clients are LSU, Disney, the NBA and the NHL.

"Torch Creative was both honored and excited for the opportunity to work with Donaldsonville and the Ascension Public Schools system on the development of a new Tiger brand identity," said Brad Bishop, co-owner of Torch Creative. "We truly hope the new marks will represent the school for many years to come!"

The new logos are trademark registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State Office and protected from unauthorized use in the categories of paper goods and printed matter, clothing, toys and sporting goods, and miscellaneous. Those wishing to use the logo must receive written permission from the school and district. This is an important measure to protect the school's brand.

For more information about Torch Creative, visit www.torchcreative.com. For more information about Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Public Schools, visit https://www.apsb.org/.

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools