Louisiana Public Broadcasting is proud to announce the 25th anniversary of the Louisiana Young Heroes program and the statewide call for nominations of students as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2020. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional young person who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 25th annual Louisiana Young Heroes. Nominees must be Louisiana students in grades 9-12, enrolled in an academic institution or homeschool program, and cannot be older than 18 years of age. Nominations and supporting materials should be submitted through the online form at lpb.org/heroes. Previous winners are not eligible. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 16, 2020.

The 2020 Louisiana Young Heroes will be announced on LPB's weekly news and public affairs program Louisiana: The State We're In, on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page, and at lpb.org/heroes. Louisiana Young Heroes Day will be in April of 2020, when the Young Heroes will be treated to a day of activities including breakfast at LPB's studios, and a luncheon in their honor where they will receive special awards and recognition.

To read more about the Louisiana Young Heroes program or to submit a nomination, go to lpb.org/heroes.

For more information, call Katherine Scherer at 800-272-8161, ext. 4274 or 225-767-4274 or email heroes@lpb.org.

Contributed by Louisiana Public Broadcasting