The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office emailed the media this morning to let people know the reason for an increased police presence at G.W. Carver Primary School.

The letter, sent by Public Information Officer Allison B. Hudson read: "The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was made aware of a verbal threat that was made towards G.W. Carver Primary School yesterday evening.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have an increased law enforcement presence on campus today, as is best practice whenever a threat is made.

"We can assure you that the school is safe and secure at this time."

No other information is available at this time. G.W. Carver Primary School is part of the Ascension Public Schools system, located in Gonzales, Louisiana.