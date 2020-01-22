The Gators were able to score three unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0, to come away with a 3-1 victory.

The action was frenetic on Tuesday night as St. Amant made the short trip to East Ascension, looking for their sixth straight victory.

The up-tempo pace was controlled by the Gators as they constantly attacked the Spartan net. St. Amant got off a whopping 29 shots over the span of 80 minutes.

East Ascension goalkeeper Landy Arciniega held his own for much of the game. He stepped up and made 14 saves, but it still wasn’t enough.

The Gators were able to score three unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0, to come away with a 3-1 victory.

“We just try to come in against teams, no matter who they are, and be more physical and play harder,” St. Amant head coach Adrian Garcia said. “So, a lot of times when there are 50-50 balls, I tell them that it’s not about talent; it’s about who wants to get there first. Luckily, I have 11 guys on the field that want to get to that ball first. They don’t always, but most of the time, they are first to it.”

East Ascension struck first 12 minutes into the game. Following a Spartan corner kick, the ball was deflected, and it landed right in front of Luis Castillo. He smoked it past the goalkeeper to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

Their advantage lasted just four minutes. Tyler Bridgewater maneuvered through defenders inside the box and made a sliding kick that hit the back of the net to tie the contest.

At the 29th minute, St. Amant’s Ulrich Gaffney was fouled inside the box, allowing him to take a penalty kick. Arciniega was able to get a hand on the ball, but it still went through to give the Gators their first lead at 2-1.

East Ascension had a chance to tie the game in the final minute of the first half. Off of a corner kick, Myles Gautreau tried a header, but Gator keeper Taylor Wall came up with the save.

At the half, St. Amant held an 18-6 advantage in shots.

Alex Phelps had two chances to tie the game for East Ascension in the second half.

At the 51st minute, he got off a shot from inside the box, but Wall came up with another save. Twelve minutes later, he got off another shot that just went over the goal.

At the 72nd minute, St. Amant was able to put the game away with another goal by Bridgewater.

“He’s our guy,” Garcia said. “He’s a returning All-State forward, and we expect him to be dangerous and put the ball in the net. Luckily, he got a pretty one there at the end. I think it would have hit the school if it didn’t go into the net.”

Phelps’ two near goals in the second half were the only two shots St. Amant allowed in the final 40 minutes.

It was the sixth straight win for the Gators, and it improved their overall record to 10-3-1.

“Our defense has picked up,” Garcia said. “Our center-back, Brody Trabeau is back. He’s a senior. He’s led that group. Our goalkeeper has been good, and they’ve just started clamping down, and they stopped giving up those easier goals that we had been giving up, which allows the guys up top to go at people. It’s easy to go at people when you have a lead.”