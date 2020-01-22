Ken Hughes, President/CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank has announced the promotion of Samantha Addison to Vice President of Retail Operations for Vernon Parish.

Her new job responsibilities will include ensuring effective management of daily operations of Tellers and New Account Representatives for our five full-service offices within the parish and will initiate education/training for those staff. Addison has taken over for Debbie Causey whom recently retired at the end of 2019.

A Vernon Parish native and Pickering High School graduate, class of 1997, Addison began her career with Merchants & Farmers Bank as a Teller at our Wal-Mart location. She has since worked as Vault Teller at Lee Hills/Main Office, and Anacoco Branch Manager, where she provided the service of new accounts and loans. Addison resides in Anacoco with her husband of twenty-one years, Ryan and two children—Hailee (17) and Brayden (14).

In operation since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, LA with eight full-service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers offers a variety of banking products and services.