Alison Shirley teaches 5th Grade at Pine Wood elementary. Seven years ago, during the 2012-2013 school year, she had her students write letters to their future selves, as Seniors in high school.

The young students were instructed to write what they hoped their future selves were doing, what their plans were, who their friends were, what scholarships they had won and anything else they wanted to share with their Senior self.

For seven years Shirley kept those letters in a folder in her desk.

Last week, the letters were returned to the students who wrote them, all in their Senior year of High school.

Shirley, with help from DeRidder High School Principal Harry Hooker, surprised her 5th-grade class in the high school cafeteria last Thursday morning with donuts and their letters.

As the students trickled into the room, surprise and excitement overtook them as they realized what was happening.

Some had forgotten they had written the letters. Others thought Shirley had forgotten about the letters herself.

As each student sat down in front of their letter, Shirley said “Seven years ago you wrote yourselves letters, today we’re going to open them and see what path you predicted your life would take and compare it to the actual path. These are little time capsules.”

The students tore into their letters with nervous excitement. Laughter filled the room as the students read what they had written.

There were many predictions about which colleges they wanted to attend, what extracurricular activities they would be part of, and what job they wanted to do.

Some students read their letters out loud. Those that did, shared the major differences from what they had predicted to how life had turned out.

Shirley and her students had a great moment laughing and sharing memories, but something much more meaningful was happening around them that they didn’t notice.

Shirley, whether she knew it or not, was putting the finishing touches on a lesson she had begun teaching these students seven years ago. She was showing them the value of embracing and accepting the changes that life perpetually brings.

At the same time, she reunited a group of students that may not have had much interaction with each other since they left her class seven years ago. Faces lit up as one student would say “I remember when…”.

The thoughtfulness of Alison Shirley’s dedication to her past students was palpable, as each one got up to give her a huge hug. She received each one with open arms and teary eyes.

Later, Shirley told the paper that she had been looking forward to this day for a while.

“The class of 2020 was the first class I had write the letters, so this is the first time I have given them back to be read,” Shirley said. Shirley will continue the tradition each year, as she has had every class since the class of 2020 write themselves letters.

Shirley also took the time to look up the students who had moved away, getting in touch with the student’s parents and mailing the letters.

DHS Principal Harry Hooker said he was excited when Shirley approached him about the letters and is looking forward to the future years.

“Being able to see how far these students have come makes me extremely proud to be their principal. And while Mrs. Shirley might not teach at the High School, I am proud to know some of my students are coming from her classes, as she is a wonderful and caring teacher,” Hooker said.