East Ascension earned a huge 88-79 victory over defending state runner-up Walker last Tuesday.

Three days later, the Spartans had to go on the road to face a struggling Dutchtown squad that was without leading scorer Troy Thomas. It would have been easy for them to go through the motions and coast to a victory, but East Ascension refused to fall victim to the dreaded letdown.

After a slow start, the Spartans went on a 35-12 tear to take complete control over the Griffins. From there, they cruised to an emphatic 77-34 victory.

“I was proud of the kids. They stayed focused,” Spartan head coach Tyler Turner said. “They understood that Tuesday was a big win against Walker, but they understand that we have much more to accomplish and the season isn’t over. It was a big win, but they stayed focused on the next game, and that’s what we want to do—take it one game at a time.”

East Ascension initially took a 6-0 lead, but they began to get sloppy with the ball. It allowed Dutchtown to answer with a 5-0 run that cut the deficit to one. Ryan Bromfield sparked the rally with a 3-pointer.

However, the Spartans ended the first quarter by scoring the final seven points to take a 13-5 lead.

East Ascension took command in the second.

Hobert Grayson set the tone with a monster dunk that gave them their biggest lead of the game at 10.

The Spartans then came up with two straight steals that they turned into two straight layups. It put them ahead by 15.

Camryn Carter then drilled two 3-pointers that pushed the advantage to 35-13. East Ascension led, 41-17, at halftime.

“In that first quarter, we were sleep-walking a little bit,” Turner said. “At the end of the quarter, I got them in the huddle and told them that we needed to pick it up and play our type of basketball. We have a certain standard that we want to meet, and they got out there and took ownership of it. They turned it up for the rest of the game.”

Despite the huge lead, East Ascension never got complacent in the second half. Carter drilled another trey to give them a 30-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Spartans held a 65-26 advantage after three, and they cruised to the 77-34 victory from there.

With Thomas out of the game with a badly sprained ankle, Dutchtown struggled to find offense. Only one player scored in the double-digits, but just barely.

Januery Marte led the way with 10. Bromfield was close behind with nine, and Brian Norris scored eight.

Carter paced East Ascension with a game-high 26, which included five 3-pointers. Grayson was next in line with 16.

The Spartans improved to 18-6 overall. They have now won nine straight games.

“We’ve had two things going for us,” Turner said. “Offensively, we’ve been sharing the ball and playing as a team. Nobody’s looking to go out and score 20, 30 or 40 points. We’re just playing as a team and believing and trusting in one another.

“Defensively, we’re helping each other out and making sure we’re in gaps, boxing out, going after loose balls and having energy and enthusiasm for each other.”