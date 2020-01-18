He credits his work as the program director for TCCC as a primary reason for receiving his award.

Lieutenant Commander Trent LeBoeuf, a Gonzales native and third generation service member, was recently awarded the Reserve Officer Association's 2019 Outstanding Navy Reserve Junior Officer of the Year.

This award is a reflection of Lt. Cmdr. LeBoeuf's service in the United States Navy for the last three years. He is currently the Program Director for both Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and the Enhanced Medical Simulation Program at the Navy Reserve Navy Medicine Education and Training Command.

"TCCC is an excellent course taught to all Hospital Corpsman which teaches our frontline men and women medical providers the skills needed to provide safe, life-saving measures in a pre-hospital, tactical environment," he said.

Prior to joining the Navy he participated in baseball at East Ascension High School before playing for Louisiana State University at Eunice. LeBoeuf graduated with a bachelor's degree in Nursing in 2005 from Southeastern Louisiana University. He then became a Summa Cum Laude Graduate at Fayetteville State University, earning his master's degree in Healthcare Management.

LeBoeuf says that growing up in Louisiana, sports were always a part of life. He knew that he wanted to work in a team environment and saw the military as an option to achieve that.

"I quickly realized after graduating college and starting my nursing career, the civilian workforce did not provide the workplace team culture I was wanting and knew the military could meet that need."

Another aspect of his drive toward becoming a Naval Officer were the sailors he encountered during Hurricane Katrina.

"I watched as Navy nurses were transporting patients from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and knew that is what I needed to do with my nursing career," said LeBoeuf.

As an officer, LeBoeuf is now leading and teaching sailors of the next generation. He says it is his job as a leader to ensure they are given the opportunity to achieve greatness. He says he is appreciative of his past and current mentors.

"This award has been a highlight of my military career, personally and professionally. However what has made it so significant to me is it gave me the opportunity to reach out to all of my past and current mentors to thank them, show my appreciation for all they have done for me, and share this award with them, as it is truly their award," said LeBoeuf.

Aside from his work in the Navy, LeBeouf also works as a Manager for the Clinical Services Group in the Critical Care Division of Edwards Lifesciences.