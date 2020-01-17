On the road Thursday night against Dutchtown, East Ascension got off to a horrid start offensively.

They turned the ball over in bunches and missed all but two field-goal attempts in the first quarter. However, on the strength of their defense, they only trailed 9-5 at the end of the period.

They were able to fight back and take the lead in the second, and they never looked back from there. In the second half, they were able to gain some separation and pull away from the Lady Griffins with a 43-32 victory.

The first quarter was sloppy for both teams.

Dutchtown’s India Fefee completed a three-point play to give the Lady Griffins a 7-5 lead. They were up 9-5 heading to the second quarter.

But to begin the period, East Ascension went on a 6-0 run to take an 11-9 lead. Leading the charge was Aja Causey.

The Lady Spartans were able to push their advantage up to three, but right before the half, Dutchtown’s Kristen Malone hit a long 2-point shot from the baseline to cut the deficit to 17-16 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Causey went right back to work for East Ascension. She scored two straight buckets to give East Ascension the biggest lead of the game at six.

Fefee was able to cut the deficit in half with a 3-pointer, but the Lady Spartans headed into the fourth quarter with a 27-22 advantage.

They kept the momentum going to begin the fourth. East Ascension came up with a steal and turned it into a transition layup by Sadie Williams to stretch their lead to nine.

Dutchtown made one final push late in the game.

Fefee hit another 3-pointer, and Zaria Harleaux made a contested bucket down low to trim the deficit to four. But that’s as close as Dutchtown would get.

Causey drilled a trey to push the advantage to eight, and Williams made a transition layup to give East Ascension the biggest lead of the game at 10.

The Lady Spartans eventually closed out the 43-32 victory.

“We played a little defense,” East Ascension head coach Dennis Chandler said. “We could have played a whole lot better, but I think we picked it up defensively and eliminated some of the extra shots. We got some easy buckets. We didn’t play as smart as I thought we could have played, but that’s been the whole season.”

The Lady Spartans were led by Causey as she scored a game-high 18 points. Williams was close behind with 16.

Fefee carried Dutchtown with 10. Both Harleaux and Destiny Graves scored five.

The loss derailed a stretch of back-to-back victories for the Lady Griffins, while it gave the Lady Spartans back-to-back wins.

Coach Chandler would still like to see his team play much better as the district schedule heats up.

“I’d like to see us play with better movement on offense,” Chandler said. “We need to stop playing so much one-on-one and move the ball. I’d also like to see my two college signees (Causey and Williams) take more responsibility.”