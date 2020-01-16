Pitkin High School is proud to announce the 2020 Pitkin High School Homecoming Court.
The court members are:
Back: Junior Maids Alicen Rootz & Lauren Longino, Sophomore Maids Emily Milton & Daisy Rhame, and Freshmen Maids Anna White & Sadie Yeley.
Front: Senior Maids Isabella Willis, Kelsey Woods, and Dakota Sweat.
Pitkin High School will have its Homecoming Week on January 21-25, 2020.
The basketball teams will be playing the Anacoco Indians starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 24.
The court will be presented after the basketball games, around 9 pm.
There will be a reception for the "0" Alumni during the games. Gumbo and drinks will also be sold for $5.
A Community Parade will take place on Thursday, January 23 at 5 p.m., line up at 4:30 p.m. There will be a Community Pep Rally in the Gym immediately after the parade.