Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on January 11, 2020, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV on LA Hwy 989-1 west of LA Hwy 989-2 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Shaun Duplantis of Brusly.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Duplantis was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 989-1 on a 1995 Honda FourTrax four wheeler.

For reasons still under investigation, Duplantis exited the right side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Honda entered a ditch and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Duplantis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Duplantis for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

