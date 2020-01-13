A man from Many was found in possession of counterfeit money, according to the Leesville Police Department.

The Leesville Police Department released the following statement:

"During the course of the original arrest of Shannon O. Krout, 42, of Many on 01/02/2020, the Leesville Police Department found Krout to be in possession of twenty-three counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills. Krout was charged with 23 counts of Monetary Instrument abuse and those charges were added on 01/07/2020. The investigation into the counterfeit money is still ongoing."

Krout was originally arrested on Jan. 2 by the Leesville Police Department on two counts of theft over $1000. With these new charges his bond was set at $172,500.