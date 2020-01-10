I was also listed in the forward of a Cajun-Redneck Joke Book as one of the four best story tellers in Louisiana. I have to say here, however that I was highly overrated.

This column could be called (shamelessly) a miniature autobiography.

In 1990, I was a contestant in the International Cajun Story Telling Contest. I was listed as 3rd runner-up, and my materials were included in a highlight tape which went around the world.

To be featured on that tape I was required to relinquish all rights to my stories. This I was glad to do since my stories would be so widely distributed.

One of my photographs was used in the sons of the American Revolution Magazine. I have a copy of this magazine signed by the president of that organization. Another photo of mine was used on the front cover of a National Trade Magazine.

A cartoon of mine was used in a National Trade Magazine. I have a copy of this issue, with a note from the cartoonist. My photograph of a Louisiana plantation home was used on the front cover of a magazine.

The picture of Jaycee member Sprague Pugh and me depicting a "Get Out & Vote" campaign was front page of The Greater Plaquemine Post and the Iberville South, was on the entire front cover of the state magazine, and the same picture and story was used in the International Jaycee Magazine.

Several of my original stories were published by a well-known newspaper columnist. A few years ago, I was co-chairman of a First Battle of Baton Rouge service at the Memorial Plaque located on the state capitol grounds. I was Interviewed for a long article used in The Advocate.

I have written before that I had the privilege of speaking with Astronaut Dick Gordon who belongs to the exclusive club of only 24 astronauts who went to the moon.

Johnny Wilbert and me also belong to an exclusive society which will forever have only 26 members.

Quotations of the day:

"A PERSON WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OF THEIR PAST HISTORY, ORIGIN, AND CULTURE IS LIKE A TREE WITHOUT ROOTS" --MARCUS GARVEY

"IT MUST RAIN BEFORE WE CAN SEE THE RAINBOWS" --DOLLY PARTON