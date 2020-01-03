Contact editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Christmas Tree Drop-off

Parish government will hold a Christmas tree drop-off event from now through Sunday, January 12, 2018 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road. After parish residents enter the expo center's main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property. Signage will direct residents as they enter the property. Parish officials said trees must not have any decorations or stands on them. For more information call Melissa Sullivan at 225-450-1506.

St. Luke Food Pantry

The St. Luke Food Pantry will be open to the community's needy and elderly individuals on the 4th Friday of each month 9-11 a.m. beginning January 2020. Located at 300 Oak St. Donaldsonville, LA. For more information contact Grace Vaughn 225-473-3521 or 225-473-9075.

Girl Chat

Let's have girl Talk! IRISE Counseling Services presents Girl Chat Jan. 11, 2020-Feb. 1, 2020 (Saturdays Only) 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Group Topics: Self Esteem, Bullying, Social Media, Peer Pressure, Mental Health, Relationships, etc. Cost - $30 per session. Target Age Group: 13-18 years old (Middle and High School girls). For more information contact Laurice Harrison, MAPC, LPC-S 225-647-9001 or email irisecounselingservices@gmail.com or 214 S. Burnside Ave. Ste. 203 Gonzales, LA 70737.

Nutrien Grant Opportunity

Apply for a one-time grant for up to $100,000. If you're supporting youth in Ascension or Iberville Parishes, Nutrien invites you to apply for a one-time grant for up to $100,000 in program or project funding. Nutrien is investing in the leaders of tomorrow and will provide funding for one or more community groups that contribute to the development of our local youth. Please visit www.nutrien.com/sustainability/community-investment/apply-funding for eligibility information and to apply. Please not in the title of your project "Nutrien Youth Grant." Top consideration will be given to programs that build leadership abilities, job skills, confidence, resiliency, employment readiness or similar capacities benefitting youth. Application Deadline: January 10, 2020. Recipients will be announced January 31, 2020. Questions? Email: Community.investment@nutrien.com.

Domestic Violence Offender Group

The Domestic Violence Offender Group in Gonzales meets at Turning Point Christian Counseling in Gonzales on Saturdays from 9 - 10 a.m. The DV Group in Napoleonville meets at the courthouse in Napoleonville on Thursdays from 6 - 7 p.m. These 26 week groups meet the requirements established by Louisiana Law. Contact Suzanne at dvchange@outlook.com or 225-253-9635 to attend.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.

Live Model Drawing

The River Region Art Association invites you to join us in "Drawing a Live Model." Each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. we will have the opportunity to draw a real person in several different poses! This unique experience will give you practice in drawing the proportions of the body and in drawing facial features! Some of our artists will be on hand to assist you. You will need a sketch book and a drawing pencil, bring a friend and enjoy a relaxing night putting pencil to paper. Fee for the night is $10 which you can pay at the door. Would it be great to get a whole gang of your friends to learn how to draw a live model too! This is an adult activity, so come and enjoy it with us. Call us at the Depot Art Gallery, 225-644-8496 for more information. Class is held at 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA. Our hours are: Wed - Sat 11:00-4:30 and Sun 12:00-4:00 You can find out more at: rraa@riverregionartassociation.org or www.riverregionartassociation.org.

Dungeons & Dragons

Ascension Parish Library staff members are excited to announce a board game night centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons. Patrons who attend will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom-made library-themed adventure for level one adventurers. This is an adult program designed for patrons ages eighteen and up, both veteran players and people who have never played before are welcome. The program will take place at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. All supplies necessary to game will be provided. Advance registration is recommended for this program. To register or for more information on this program, please contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 622-3339.

Health Fair

Start a new life by getting healthier in January. Make this the year you look and feel your best. Forget fad diets and the latest exercise craze; getting fit starts with making positive lifestyle changes that last a lifetime. Get your blood pressure taken, pulse ox test done and learn about diabetes, cancer and other diseases at the Health Fair, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Prevost Hospital will be providing all the medical expertise, including information about their upcoming great renovations. In recognition of National Nutrition Month, the library will also be show casing health books that may be borrowed to help you get healthier. Call the library in Donaldsonville at 473-8052 for more information!

AARP Fraud Prevention

Con artists steal billions from Americans like you every year. They do not care how hard you have worked. That’s why AARP Louisiana is arming you with the tools and resources to fight back with the AARP Fraud Watch Network. AARP Louisiana will host a Fraud Prevention Workshop on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Join us for a lively discussion about how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. For additional information, call the library at 225-647-3955.

History of the National Leprosarium

Elizabeth Schexnyder, curator of the National Hansen's Disease Museum in Carville, will continue this story at an upcoming program, History of the National Leprosarium in Carville Louisiana, at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Schexnyder will tell us the fascinating story of a place and a people who were often feared, sometimes persecuted, and always underestimated because of this misunderstood disease.