Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 44 south of LA Hwy 941 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Kenneth Tregre of Reserve.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Tregre was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2008 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 44 at the intersection of Pelican Point Parkway due to an activated red light. For reasons still under investigation, Tregre failed to stop, which resulted in the GMC striking the rear of the Chevrolet.

Tregre was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As 2020 begins, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving.

Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.

Contributed by La. State Police