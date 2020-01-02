Mayeux said she noticed students would use the mosaic as a stress reliever, or break while they studied and prepared for the end of the semester.

Visitors of the Ascension Parish Library helped create a snowflake mosaic during the month of December.

This particular program was open to all ages. It involved placing the coordinating square sticker to create the image of a snowflake. Each of the four Ascension Parish Library locations offered the mosaic template as a passive activity that visitors could work on at their leisure.

"We try to do kind of a passive program every once and a while. Especially in December we understand with people's holiday schedules it might be hard to come to the library for a specific date and time for a program," said Stephanie Mayeux, the Galvez Branch Location.

Along with a few other passive programs at each location, the sticker mosaic offered an alternative activity for those who spent their time at the library.

With the help of everyone working at it, little by little each location’s mosaic was complete before the end of the month.

The Ascension Parish Library is celebrating its 60 year anniversary in 2020. To kick off the New Year, each library branch is offering several activities throughout the month of January.

Some of these activities include Coffee and Crafts, Dungeons and Dragons, and English as a Second Language classes. Activities vary by location. To view the Ascension Parish Library calendar, visit their website at myapl.org.