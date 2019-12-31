During the first two weeks of January, Louisiana producers will have the opportunity to report their beef and dairy cattle inventories, calf crop, death loss and cattle on feed information.

In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey nearly 500 cattle operations statewide to provide an up-to-date measure of the United States cattle inventory.

"This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction. It also helps packers and government leaders evaluate expected slaughter volume for future months and determine potential supplies for export," explained Kathy Broussard, State Statistician, Louisiana Field Office. "Obtaining the current count of cattle will serve as an important decision-making tool for the entire agriculture industry."

To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding via the Internet, telephone, mail or a personal interview with a local NASS representative.

The January Cattle Report will be released on January 31, 2020. This and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/index.php. For more information, call the NASS Delta Regional Office at 800-327-2970.

Contributed by USDA