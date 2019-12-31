The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present the inaugural workshop, Basic Pruning Fundamentals, on Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Ione Burden Conference Center.

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is introducing Green Stick Workshops, an initiative to provide hands-on learning about all things green, with the first event set for Feb. 1.

"The workshops provide the community with the opportunity to explore the positive impacts of plants and the environment both indoors and outdoors," said Jeff Kuehny, resident director at Burden.

Throughout the year, the Botanic Gardens will host a variety of workshops that will provide demonstration and hands-on learning conducted by garden staff, local experts and affiliated organizations, he said.

The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present the inaugural workshop, Basic Pruning Fundamentals, on Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Ione Burden Conference Center.

Following an introduction to pruning and pruning fundamentals, workshop activities will focus on the proper methods for pruning roses and crape myrtle trees and selecting and caring for pruning tools. The program will end with a Q&A session.

The presentations are designed for adults, but children will be allowed to accompany parents or guardians. Any children attending must remain under an adult’s supervision.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own pruning shears as well as gloves and long-sleeved shirts for the rose pruning activity.

Attendance for the workshop is limited to the first 60 adults to register. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration at https://greenstickworkshoppruning101.eventbrite.com is required.

The Master Gardeners presenting this workshop are members of the educational presentations committee.

Contributed by LSU AgCenter