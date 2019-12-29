The Council met early due to its regular meeting landing on Dec. 24 this year. The Christmas Eve meeting was cancelled, and a special meeting was set for Friday morning.

The Donaldsonville City Council held its last meeting of 2019 on the morning of Dec. 20, voting on a variety of invoice payments and five business's liquor license applications.

The Council met early due to its regular meeting landing on Dec. 24 this year. The Christmas Eve meeting was cancelled, and a special meeting was set for Friday morning.

David Curtis of GSA delivered a monthly report for ongoing projects, including improvements to the city's sewer system.

Part of the project includes a force main extension. A force main is a pipeline used to move wastewater under pressure from the discharge side of a pump to another point.

Curtis said work along Hwy. 3089 near the Burger King restaurant has been delayed due to issues with swelling ground water. He suspected the relatively high level of the Mississippi River as the cause.

"The minute they dig past four feet, the ground water pours in," Curtis said.

He added that the pumps are operational going to the treatment plant.

The Council approved a raft of invoices for payment. Companies included: GSA, Boone Services LLC, and Grady Crawford Construction Co.

In other matters:

-- The Council discussed the compilation of an updated list of roads needing repairs.

Each of the five Council members would include damaged areas from their respective districts.

-- The Council voted to approve the ASAP Riders' use of the Lemann Center at a discounted rate for an event set for Oct. 31, 2020.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for local schools.