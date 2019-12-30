"This connector road will relieve so much traffic congestion from Highway 30," said Matassa. "I especially want to thank BASF for donating the land that made all of this possible."

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa officially broke ground on the Ashland – St. Landry Road connector, the first of several such groundbreakings for the ambitious and comprehensive Move Ascension Transportation Initiative.

"This connector road will relieve so much traffic congestion from Highway 30," said Matassa. "I especially want to thank BASF for donating the land that made all of this possible."

The total cost of the connector road is $1,145,424.44. According to engineers involved in the project, the final finished price will be $450,000 less than originally estimated. The construction represents the final piece in an overall $8.5 million project to connect Ashland Road with Highway 44 by way of the recently completed Edenborne Extension.

"By connecting these roadways, we will help move plant worker traffic much more efficiently and quickly during shift changes," said Matassa. "It also serves as an additional evacuation route in cases of emergency, and it makes it much easier for people to get to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for large events."

Move Ascension is a $70 million transportation initiative designed to improve traffic flow in the parish. To learn more about the many projects in Move Ascension, and to follow their progress, go to www.MoveAscension.com.

Hendrick Construction in Prairieville is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed by late spring 2020.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government