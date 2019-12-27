"The conservation work that our agency provides is invaluable to agricultural producers."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) recently selected Chad Kacir to serve as State Conservationist for Louisiana. As State Conservationist, Chad will oversee the programs, operations and staff in the 44 NRCS offices located throughout Louisiana.

His agricultural career began in the private sector with a successful cow-calf operation. During this time, Chad was introduced to NRCS and experienced, first-hand, the technical services it provides to farmers, ranchers and forest land owners. He also learned the integral role that local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) play in getting conservation on the ground with private land owners.

Chad's conservation work had a profound effect on his life and family, so much so, that he retired his cow-calf operation and started working for NRCS full-time. "The conservation work that our agency provides is invaluable to agricultural producers," said Chad. "I believe in the value of conservation planning, working hand-in-hand with producers, and investing in partnerships with like-minded organizations that help us amplify the message of conservation."

During his tenure, Chad served as a soil conservationist in Texas, a district conservationist in Oahu, Hawaii and for the last eight years as the Assistant State Conservationist for Field Operations in Oklahoma. "I'm honored to be chosen as the next State Conservationist for Louisiana," explained Chad.

"I'm looking forward to working with all of our producers and conservation partners while learning about the diverse agriculture of Louisiana."

Chad is a native of Victoria, Texas and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He and his wife, Risa, have been married for 29 years and have four adult children.

For more information about NRCS visit la.nrcs.usda.gov or contact your local NRCS field office.

