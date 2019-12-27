District 7-1A and District 10-3A both had Ascension Parish football teams that excelled in 2019, and as a result, many area players were named to the all-district teams.

District 7-1A and District 10-3A both had Ascension Parish football teams that excelled in 2019, and as a result, many area players were named to the all-district teams.

In Class 1A, both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian were part of District 7-1A.

Ascension Catholic made the move from District 6-1A over the offseason. In their first season under longtime Dutchtown head coach Benny Saia, the Bulldogs dominated their new league.

Ascension Catholic finished the regular season a perfect 9-0 and won the district title. It was the first time they finished a regular season undefeated in more than 50 years.

The Bulldogs went on to reach the state quarterfinals, but their season ended there with a home loss against old District 6-1A rival Southern Lab.

Ascension Catholic had 20 selections to the All-District 7-1A squad.

Leading the way for the Bulldog offense once again was Jai Williams. For the third straight season, Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards and he set the new school record for career touchdowns.

As a result, Williams was named the district’s Offensive MVP.

Paving the way for him were three first-team all-district offensive linemen with senior Nick Hilliard, junior Sam Mire and sophomore Owen Smith.

In the passing game, senior wide receiver Eric Simon, Jr. made the first team, along with sophomore tight end J’Mond Tapp.

In special teams, junior Jacob Dunn made the first unit as a kicker, Matthew Lafleur made it as a punter and freshman Khai Prean made it as a return specialist.

Defensively, Williams made the first team at linebacker, along with senior Dorian Barber.

Tapp made the first unit from the defensive line, and Simon and senior Brock Acosta were both first-team selections at defensive back.

Ascension Catholic players that made the second unit were: offensive lineman Grant Richard, Prean at running back, quarterback Bryce Leonard, Hilliard on the defensive line, defensive back Demontray Harry and Mire at linebacker.

In his first season coaching after a two-year hiatus, Saia was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Ascension Christian had six selections on the All-District 7-1A squad.

This was the Lions’ first year playing a full district schedule since 2014. They went 3-7 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Ascension Christian had two first-team selections—one on offense and one on defense.

Senior Derrick Varnado made the first unit at receiver, and junior Nick Davis made the first team from the defensive line.

The Lions’ second-team selections were: offensive linemen Collen Peterson and Daniel Jones, running back and linebacker Brady Gueho and defensive back Nathan Bledsoe.

Donaldsonville was another parish team that made a district change in the offseason. They made the move from District 9-3A to 10-3A.

The Tigers performed very well in their new league. They went 7-3 and earned their highest playoff seeding (No. 9) since 2009.

Unfortunately for Donaldsonville, they were upset by Brusly in the opening round.

Donaldsonville had 16 all-district selections.

Making the first team were offensive lineman Joshua Brisco, wide receiver Jamarcus Miller and kick returner Cyle Brooks.

Donaldsonville’s second-team selections were: defensive linemen Willie Picou and Brandon Williams, linebackers Trevon Dunn and Daimar Robinson, offensive lineman Christian Howard, running backs Raeland Johnson and Jaquaivus Tenner, quarterback Treveyon Brown and Datjuan Harris and Brooks at defensive back.

Honorable-mention selections were running backs Robert Kent and Randell Oatis, offensive lineman Joel Walker and defensive back Joshua Collier.