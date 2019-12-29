Singing Christmas carols and playing games, the members of the Catholic Daughters St. Rose de Lima Chapter enjoyed an evening of fellowship and fun which included acting out the Twelve Days of Christmas and a Christmas Sock Exchange.

The Full of Grace Café at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church was filled with pajama clad ladies for a Christmas celebration on Dec. 7, 2019.

The Christmas Party provided the CDA members with a chance to relax after a hectic year of activities.

Just a few of these activities included preparing and serving monthly suppers in the Full of Grace Café, making and selling cakes on Mother's Day and Father's Day, monthly visits to Francois Bend Assisted Living Center, and supporting the Forty Days for Life campaign.

Later this month CDA members will be caroling at the homes of older members who no longer drive, and they will be providing dinner at the Full of Grace café.

Contributed by Holy Rosary Catholic Church