Andre Shanks will be making a special appearance in DeRidder on Saturday Dec. 28 at God’s Temple of Refuge Church at 3 p.m. Shanks is a DeRidder native and a rising star who most recently starred in the film Queen and Slim.

Shanks portrayed a police officer in one of the film’s pivotal scenes, and he has since received a lot of positive feedback on his performance.

The event is called Mastering Your Abilities and is a product of a local organization called Guns Down Power Up. Founded by Eric William, the program seeks to reach out to kids and teach them how to cope with the conflicts of life and their behavior.

Shanks has recently been speaking at local schools to offer advice and guidance to youth who want to follow their dreams.

His career has spanned over 10 years where he has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, most notably portraying a runaway slave in the Academy Award-winning film 12 Years a Slave.

In a previous interview, Andre Shanks offered advice for those who are trying to pursue a career in acting.

Shanks said: “Ignore everybody. They are going to project their fears onto you. They are going to tell you how hard it is, how expensive Los Angeles is, and that a lot of people don’t make it. Ignore them anyway. Follow your heart, passion, and dreams unapologetically with every ounce of passion that you have.”

Shanks even offered to give advice to anyone in the local area who had questions for him about pursuing acting.

“Anyone in this area who wants to be an actor can contact me directly and I will help them,” Shanks said.

God’s Temple of Refuge Church is located at 304 W Port St. in DeRidder. Dinner will be served at the event.