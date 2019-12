Ascension Fire District # 1 personnel and apparatus responded to a two vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of LA 431 (Brittany/Port Vincent Highway) and LA 934 (Black Bayou Road) Tuesday the 10th. Three occupants were transported to the hospital with apparent minor injuries. One occupant reported no injuries. Other agencies responding were the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, and Acadian Ambulance.

Contributed report