The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District has started construction on a $2,500,000 water control structure in Bayou Lafourche near Napoleonville.

Located just north of the 1010 bridge (St. Thomas Bridge), the purpose of the structure is to better manage the flow of Bayou Lafourche in decreased pumping capacity events. In addition to a 35' wide swing gate, the structure will include four sluice gates to better regulate the water flow. The structure's swing gate will remain open for boat traffic unless there is a dire need to protect the water supply in Bayou Lafourche, in which case the gate can be closed temporarily.

The project is being funded through a partnership between the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District and the Delta Regional Authority. The construction contract was awarded to Sealevel Construction and is expected to be completed by May of 2020.

Ben Malbrough, Executive Director of the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, said "This structure will be a tremendous asset to the operations of BLFWD. Currently, we have no permanent means to stop water flow in low-pumping conditions in order to protect the drinking water source for Assumption and Ascension Parishes.

"This structure will allow us to create a reservoir for both of these entities to draw from in emergency situations, while also controlling the fluctuations in water surface elevations due to these low-flow conditions. The drinking water source for the residents of Assumption and Ascension will have an additional level of protection once the structure is complete, while not affecting the ability to navigate through Bayou Lafourche."

Contributed by Friends of Bayou Lafourche