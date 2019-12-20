"We couldn't do it without help from so many people," said Sheriff Webre.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office held their annual Christmas Crusade at the Gonzales Walmart, December 12.

The Christmas Crusade provides presents for low-income families in Ascension Parish through the help of local businesses and residents. This year, the sheriff's office helped over 600 children by checking off at least one item from their wish list.

The Christmas Crusade has been a sheriff's office tradition for about 20 years. And although Sheriff Bobby Webre has participated for many years, this is his first time as sheriff.

He said it is one of the premiere programs ran through the sheriff's office, and he is thankful for the support from everyone involved.

It truly was a dynamic event where everyone worked quickly to accomplish the task at hand. Everyone who participated received a card with a child's basic information like gender and age, along with their wish list.

Participants were able to spend up to $40 dollars on a gift.

Every year, trustees, or inmates from the parish jail also participate in the holiday event. They assisted in bagging the gifts purchased, while under close supervision. From there, the gifts were loaded into a truck for safe keeping.

This Saturday, they will be dispersed to the families in time for the holidays.

"When we close out tonight, we'll make Christmas better for about 600 kids," Sheriff Webre said.