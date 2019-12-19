In 1997, Christopher Rudy joined the DeRidder Police Department’s (DPD) reserve unit, to see if a job in law enforcement was a good fit for him. 22 years later, he is retiring from the same department.

During his tenure at the DPD, Rudy worked his way through the ranks from patrolman to detective, to Deputy Chief of Police, on to Interim Chief of Police, before returning to his Deputy Chief position for the last few months at the DPD.

Rudy says he enjoyed his 7 years of detective work the most out of all of his different positions. One of his standout memories from his career happened while he was a detective.

“We were able to solve a 14-year-old cold case. The case was an attempted murder and rape from 1993,” Rudy said. “We reopened it because of the Derrick Todd Lee serial killer case out of Baton Rouge. We reexamined our evidence and saw where we had some DNA evidence so we sent it to the state police and it came back with a match. The suspect in the case was George Colton.

“The cold case was definitely one of the most satisfying cases I worked a lot of cases that I got satisfaction for solving.”

Working in the DeRidder Police Department for 22 years offered Rudy a front-row seat to the perpetually evolving world of law enforcement. When asked if he thought it was changing for the better he said yes, because of how the need for transparency has become one of the most important factors in law enforcement.

“Back when I started if you had a tape recorder you were considered high tech. We didn’t have car cameras back then--it was total trust issues,” Rudy said. “As we have evolved we have taken the department from one extreme to the other--really because of the body cameras, the trust issues between the DPD and the community have gotten better. We can show anyone ‘Hey this is what’s going on: good or bad or indifferent this is what happened’ and they can see for themselves.

“It was Chief Gott that brought the cameras into the department, way before they were even a big thing. Because of the body cameras transparency has been more accessible.”

Deputy Chief Rudy has worked under four chiefs during his tenure, even acting as interim chief for a period this year.

Though Rudy declined to pick his favorite chief, he did say he and former Police Chief John Gott are really good friends.

While Rudy is stepping away from his role at the DPD, he isn’t hanging up his working hat completely.

Starting in January, Rudy will take on the role of District Attorney investigator. The position of DA investigator has been around for a while but District Attorney Jimmy Lestage is looking to put a new spin on the position focusing on public information, technology and social media aspects.

Lestage reported he and the DA’s office are “very pleased” to have Rudy on board.

If the legacy Rudy is leaving behind is any indication of what is to come, then you can expect even more great things from this man.

When asked his favorite memory from working at the DPD, Rudy thought for a while before answering “serving as the Interim Chief”.

For a man who has dedicated his life to serving the public, his accomplishments as Interim Chief speak to why his favorite memories are during this time.

As Interim Chief of Police, Rudy introduced the Take Me Home Project.

The Take Me Home Program is a database developed by the Pensacola Police Department for people who may need special assistance if they are alone or in times of emergency.

This kind of assistance may be required if the person is unable to speak or properly identify themselves or if they become disoriented or act in a manner that could be misinterpreted by first responders. The system includes a current digital picture, demographic information and caregiver contacts. If a person registered in the system is encountered by a police officer, the officer can query the database, searching by name, physical description or unique characteristics. Once their record has been located, the officer has the information at-hand to appropriately assist the person.

“With the technology we have now, we really have everything we need to really advance this program,” Rudy said. He also said he would happy to help out and be a part of the program’s future if the DPD asks him to.

Along with the Take Me Home Project, Rudy introduced the DPD and the DeRidder Community to the National Night Out Program. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in hopes of making local neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Police departments around the nation participate in National Night Out. Hosting a night of fun and educational events to bring the community and DPD closer together.

Rudy and his department put their full force into making DeRidder’s first Night Out event one for the books.

Their hard work did not go unnoticed, as the DPD’s Night Out Event was ranked in the top 10 of events from across the nation.

When asked if he had anything he wanted to say to the community, Rudy said “I really enjoyed my time here and appreciate all the support that I got during my tenure and I am looking forward to new things. I am retiring from the DPD very happy.”

Rudy’s last day at the DPD is Dec. 31. He going to take a few weeks before starting at the DA’s Office.

There is no doubt the DeRidder Police Department will miss Deputy Chief Rudy. The impact he has left on the department and on the town is invaluable and outstanding.

The City of DeRidder is a better place because of Christopher Rudy.

Thank you for your service, Deputy Chief Rudy.