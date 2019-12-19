Early this week a tornado devastated the community. While the storm may have passed, recovery efforts are still in place. There are still citizens cleaning up the wreckage of their homes, families looking for missing pets and others rebuilding or repairing.

On the front line of these efforts are the linemen who have been working around the clock to restore power to affected areas. The efforts of the electric companies to restore power have not gone unnoticed. Two local restaurants came together with the DeRidder High School Baseball team to give back to the linemen and show their appreciation.

Presley’s BBQ and K & K Meat Market partnered up earlier this week to serve lunch to the employees of BECi. The two restaurants then enlisted the help of the DeRidder High School Baseball team, who helped serve the lunch.

Victoria Picou, the owner of Presley’s BBQ, knew she wanted to make sure the linemen of the community were appreciated and decided to stick with what she knew best: good food.

“We decided to feed 125+ employees at Beauregard Electric because we saw a need. We wanted to support one of our local co-ops and show them, maybe just an ounce of our appreciation and what better way to show that- than something we do every day, serving delicious food,” Picou said.

Picou did not have to look far for more help feeding the men.

“When we reached out to Darren Kelly, owner of K & K Meat Market, he immediately offered to donate the center of the plate for this luncheon because he, too appreciates their selfless dedication,” Picou said. “We also partnered with the DeRidder High School baseball team. These young men had just finished volunteering their time with the police department’s toy drive and they wanted more. As pictured, these young men gave back to their community by serving these local heroes’ lunch.”

“Sunshine or rain- these brave men continuously restore power for our local residents and businesses and that’s something to be thankful for,” Picou said.

Picou asked that the following thanks be passed on to all involved: “Many thanks to BECi and the lineman who worked diligently to restore power to many residents and businesses. Today, Presley’s partnered with K & K Meat Market and the DeRidder Dragon Baseball team to provide employees with lunch to show our appreciation.”