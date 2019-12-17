Gautreaux added that the department could always use more volunteer firefighters. He said just before he left for the meeting, a man was inquiring about volunteering at the new station.

The Donaldsonville City Council went over a relatively lean agenda consisting mostly of monthly reports during the Tuesday, Dec. 10 meeting.

Lionel Franklin of Public Works, Dwight Wright of the Sheriff's Office, and Adam Gautreaux of the Fire Department delivered their respective reports for the previous month's activity.

Notably, Gautreaux reported on the four structure fires the department responded to in November.

Gautreaux, who is the acting Fire Chief, reported the following incidents: a space heater fire at 709 Third St., a bedroom fire at 1032 Nolan St., an electrical outlet fire at 505 Catadonna St., and a fully-involved trailer fire at 35120 Hwy. 1 North.

Gautreaux added that the department could always use more volunteer firefighters. He said just before he left for the meeting, a man was inquiring about volunteering at the new station.

"We have a few people coming in," he said.

Gautreaux also introduced the possibility of a training tower for the department.

Donaldsonville firefighters have used the Prairieville Fire Department's tower for training, he said.

"Prairieville built one where they can add to it if they need to. It's big for the fire rating, recruiting, and retaining personnel," Gautreaux said.

He concluded his report by telling the Council he would bring more information about training towers to the next meeting.

In other matters:

--The City Council voted to approve an intergovernmental cooperative endeavor agreement with the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.

The Council agreed to maintain the grass around the seven informational portals recently installed throughout the Historic District.

The Tourism Commission maintains ownership of the panels, which showcase aerial photos and historical information. Tourists can utilize the portals on self-guided tours around the city. Crescent Park, the Mississippi River Levee Top, Louisiana Square, Ascension of Our Lord Church, African American Life, Fort Butler, and Historic Donaldsonville represent the seven portals.

--The Mayor thanked the Council for their support of the new $2.1 million fire station at 911 Marchand Drive.

Fire Station #110, which has been years in the making, officially opened with a ribbon-cutting event on Dec. 5.

"The ribbon cutting was excellent. As beautiful as the outside of the station is, the inside is even more impressive," Sullivan said.

A large crowd gathered at the station to celebrate the new addition to the city.

"It was a job well done. You all need to be commended," Sullivan said.

"And so should you," Councilman Reginald Francis Sr. replied to the Mayor.

--The Council will not meet on its usual fourth Tuesday of the month due to the Christmas holidays.

The Council agreed to call a special meeting for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. to attend to any necessary business.

The usual Committee of the Whole meeting was canceled.

--Mayor Leroy Sullivan reminded the Council of the Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Bernardo's on Dec. 14.

Also, the annual Donaldsonville Christmas Parade will roll Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Sullivan said the City of Donaldsonville will have a float in the parade.

Anyone who would like to participate must register with City Hall.

Christmas in the Park will follow immediately after the parade.