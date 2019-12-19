The cost for qualifying for each office listed above is $112.50. Fees are payable in cash, cashier's check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish, announced this week the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the April 4, 2020 election. Qualifying will be held on January 8, 9, and 10, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk's Office located at 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.

Qualifying will be held for the following offices: Democratic State Central Committee Member Districts 58th, 59th, 81st, and 88th, Offices A (female) & B (male); Republican State Central Committee Member Districts 58th, 59th, 81st, and 88th, Offices A (female) & B (male); Democratic Parish Executive Committee Member, Districts 1-11 and (5) at large, and Republican Parish Executive Committee Member Districts 1-11 and (5) at large.

The cost for qualifying for each office listed above is $112.50. Fees are payable in cash, cashier's check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The primary election is scheduled for April 4, 2020 and the general election is scheduled for May 9, 2020. Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk's Office at 473-9866 or 621-8400, ext. 223.

Contributed by the Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish