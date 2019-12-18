The Ascension Fund was established 28 years ago as a project of the Rotary Club of Gonzales.

During their Annual Holiday Dinner at the Grapevine Café in Donaldsonville, The Ascension Fund celebrated their mission to reward and inspire excellence in education and announce their recently elected Board of Directors and Officers.

The 2019-2020 Board of Directors includes: President Sally Diez, Vice President Bret Hughes, Treasurer Brad Walker, Secretary Lisa Dunigan, Michael Buturla, Holly Daigle, Sherrie Despino, Dale Doty, Malcolm Dugas, Jr., Alsie Dunbar, Fritz Englade, Sr., Sonny Graugnard, Amy Hathorn-Lambert, Juanita Pearley, Timothy E. Pujol, Paulette Rosamond, Donald Songy, Craig Walling and Buddy Wells.

The Ascension Fund was established 28 years ago as a project of the Rotary Club of Gonzales. Original pledges of $800,000 for the creation of The Ascension Fund were placed in an endowment, the income from which now funds the grants. The fund provided its first grant in 1992, and since that time has given over 1,300 grants representing $1.5 million in awards to area public schools and teachers. Fundraising efforts through our 41 Community Supporters have raised the endowment to $1.6 million, which is managed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

Applications for 2020-2021 Ascension Fund Grants will be available in January. The fund offers Teacher Grants in the amount of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants for $2,500 to education professionals in Ascension Public Schools. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com or call 225-290-3322.

Contributed by the Ascension Fund