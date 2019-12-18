The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending December 12 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

December 5

Morris, Earl, 63, 223 BELLE TERRE RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Sampson, Justin Nathaniel, 27, <UNKNOWN>, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Sampson, Shawna Marie, 27, 11046 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Dansereau, Chase, 23, 10762 DURWARD AVE, BATON ROUGE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Marson, Shena Rene, 35, 14067 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bayard, Jason, 27, 44382 BRAUD ST, Sorrento, NOT ABIDING BY RULES AND REGULATIONS ON WMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Noel, Tyler Scott, 31, 12532 PALMER RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone) , Possession of Heroin

Broussard, Danielle A, 32, 8734 METAIRIE DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000

Williams, Zakenrick Jamar, 33, 2370 TEXAS ST, Lutcher, Obstruction of Justice/ Simple Assault, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

December 6

Prudhomme, Andrew Michael, 29, 17630 JOE SEVARIO RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Melancon, Tiffany, 35, 8134 JOHN LEBLANC BLVD, SORRENTO, Vehicle License Required, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Aucoin, Brandon M, Jr, 34, 38229 CORAL REEF CT, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Scieneaux, Christopher John, 35, 3174 CLARA LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Mills, Jason Mckenzie, 42, 812 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Heap, Ashley Elizabeth, 41, 317 W JEANSONNE ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sims, Tami, 29, 44137 LEBEAU RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000

Tipsword, Zachary Duran, 32, 17797 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dunigan, Jimmie J, 50, 39173 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Simple Burglary (All Others), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Weber, Kasey Nicole, 30, 675 WOODDALE, BATON ROUGE, Theft less than $1,000, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Harris, Roderick A, 34, 43547 BRITTANY RD, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

December 7

Johnson, Jeffery A, II, 40, 1415 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Isaac, Lawrence, 24, 205 RIVERCREST AVENUE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lewis, Quaneisha, 28, 128 L & L COURT, EDGARD, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Mouret, Tate J, 26, 2191 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Self-mutilation by a prisoner / All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Hit and Run Driving, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

James, Fred, 34, 263 ISANHOWER DR, Biloxi, MS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Mangrum, Jesse W, 34, 43113 EARL BERCEGEAY RD, GONZALES, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Careless Operation, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Littering prohibited, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Kinney, James C, 42, 13052 LEO LAMBERT RD, Second Degree Battery, Violations of Protective Orders, Simple Assault

December 8

Jackson, Derrick, 37, 40118 CHESTNUT OAK DR, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Webb, Miranda Denette, 23, 11475 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Clement, Breanna Sierra, 22, 43444 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Gros, Darryl John, 54, 12394 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sharp, Justin Wayne, 20, 38149 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Peters, Karla Liles, 32, 41166 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of registration provisions, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

McClendon, Phillip, Sr, 24, 17064 MARTY LOW RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Cyberstalking

December 9

Picou, Sanford B, 55, 43529 HODGESON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Smith, Rahsaan Marshal, 24, 456 CENTRAL AVE, Edgard, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Leblanc, Brad Anthony, 31, 201 HERIARD STREET, PLATTENVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Doucet, Anthony Brock, 19, 44120 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Walker, Jelisa, 25, 921 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tezano, Melissa L, 47, 14035 A POIRRIER DR 1601, GONZALES, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

December 10

Garrett, William, 43, 14214 LE AYN CT, DENHAM SPRINGS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Williams, Leroy V, 33, 812 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Hold for Other Agency, Battery of a dating partner

Talbert, Anthony G, 41, 15516 DAIGLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, False Imprisonment, Second Degree Battery

Allen, Casey M, Jr, 20, 48179 ROGERS C RD, ST AMANT, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Sims, Elwynn, 20, 39084 PIROGUE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Corio, Kimberly, 40, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW, LA, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Crook, Trevor Vincent, 19, 45301 PENNY DUPLESSIS RD, ST AMANT, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

December 11

Fontaine, Christopher Gage, 22, 10053 RIVER RUN ESTATES DR, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Watson, Anthony Aaron, 39, 43039 HWY 30, GONZALES, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Babin, Tregg A, 51, 14071 GARY BABIN RD, ST AMANT, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft over $25k (Felony)

Messer, Jason P, 39, 6358 FORDOUCHE RD, Fordouche, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Harrington, Dustin J, 33, 42498 WEBER CITY RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, State Probation Violation

Galvan, Raul, Jr, 40, 152 AGNES ST 9, Houma, Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image

Johnson, Mark, Jr, 21, 306 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Cushenberry, Brandon, 26, 12123 RODDY RD Apt #12, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Bibbs, Charles Richard, 31, 602 W WORTHEY ROAD 1, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Violations of Protective Orders

Charles, O'lea O, 20, 1167 OLD VACHERIE ST, Vacherie, Failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation; less than $1000 (Misd), Driver must be Licensed, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Driving on Hwy with 2 way Dedicated left turn lanes, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr, 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Obstruction Public Passage, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Youngblood, Randall, 58, 905 S OUIET AVE, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

December 12

Phillip, Christopher Michael, 30, 10475 E CARROLTON CIR, St James, Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25k (Felony)

Rosaya, Christopher, 34, 11366 W MAIN ST, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25k (Felony)

Woodley, Dana, 49, 430 W AUGUSTA ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000